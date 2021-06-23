Aptar has committed to increase the amount of recycled materials in their products and improve the recyclability, reusability or composability of their products by 2025, as aligned with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Commitment. Aptar is forming strategic partnerships to help create a more circular economy where plastic can be recycled and reused. The Company is also investing in business models that aim to forge new consumer habits, create new ways of handling and protecting products, and help minimize plastic waste.

“Aptar is committed to contribute to a more circular economy that will help our customers and partners achieve their sustainability targets, while creating a positive impact on our people and the planet ,” said Jerome Magniet, president of Global Market Development at Aptar. “The partnership with REBO allows us to advance our market knowledge for emerging trends and leverage our manufacturing, regulatory and innovation expertise.”

The REBO water bottle uses Bluetooth technology embedded in the cap to track the amount of water consumed. A personalized hydration app (iOS and Android) syncs with the REBO bottle’s smart cap to track health goals. The bottle lights up and sends consumers reminders to stay hydrated.

This water bottle makes consumers aware of their personal contribution in avoiding plastic bottles ending up in the environment. For every time the user refills the REBO bottle, a credit is produced to fund the collection of a tossed away plastic bottle. This is part of the unique business model that REBO created to enable the funding of ocean-bound plastic waste collections. These plastic collections are done in underdeveloped regions, potentially creating a positive social impact on their families and community.

“Progressing on the battle against plastic waste in our oceans is in our hands,” PierAndrea Quarta, founder and CEO of REBO, said. “REBO puts technology in your hands to make an immediate impact on the environment while you drink.”

REBO joined adidas x Parley in the fight against plastic waste with the creation of a limited edition bottle for Run for the Oceans 2021, a global movement that united over 50 million people against plastic waste.