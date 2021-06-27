When it came to the perfect packaging design for their summertime wine sampler, American Vintners returned to Studio One Eleven, the in-house design and innovation division of Berlin Packaging. Both the design concept and the name that the Studio developed for the collection, “Kindred Spirits,” pay homage to Cask & Barrel’s bourbon ties.

The packaging graphics feature earth tones, bold typography, and wood barrel details, mirroring the aesthetic of the Cask & Barrel labels themselves. The 187mL clear glass bottles, sourced by Berlin Packaging, complement the wine varietals and feature a screw top closure, making them easy to open and reseal at home or on the go.