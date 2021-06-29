LINDAL Group announced an improved design of its existing ST440 actuator, and the company says it has incorporated a convenient hinged overcap to ensure that the cap does not get lost when the product is in use. The hinged overcap also helps eliminate the chance of accidental actuations. Finally, the overcap can be lifted so the product can be dispensed with one hand to improve the overall consumer experience.

Flip440 is a 35-mm diameter actuator that snaps onto the mounting cup, making it compatible with popular cans on the market. The selection of tube sizes can be supplied either separately or fitted on the actuator, making it suitable for technical and home care applications such as air dusters, break cleaners or lubricants. Flip440 is compatible with LINDAL’s range of valves and bag-on-valves. There is also the potential to manufacture Flip440 with PCR resin.

Group marketing manager, Kashif Choudhry, says, “The launch of Flip440 is another example of how we work with customers and listen to their needs to propose innovative solutions. We appreciate that with technical applications people may be in areas that are particularly busy and therefore overcaps can easily go missing once removed from products. By making some small design changes and incorporating the overcap, we are confident this new product will improve the consumer experience.”

