ST580 is a new 35mm actuator that fits onto the mounting cup making it compatible with all popular cans on the market. It is supplied with either a gloss finish or transparent overcap and the product is compatible with standard male LINDAL valves and Bag-On-Valves (BOV).

The launch marks another addition to the growing portfolio of standard LINDAL actuators. The ST580 supports the company’s aim to comprehensively serve the personal care market where there is a high demand for foam applications such as hair mousse.

Kashif Choudhry, LINDAL Group marketing manager says, “Customers require actuators with proven high-performance, compatibility and aesthetic qualities to ensure their products are as competitive as possible. We believe the ST580 supports this requirement and we are pleased to add it to our portfolio.”



