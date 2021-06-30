Multi-Conveyor recently built a compact dual lane 90° case turner to rotate and align single lane filled cases that quickly transfer onto an existing case sealer. The stainless steel, wash down system is 5 ft long end-to-end.

The belt on the left will run significantly faster than the belt to the right, causing the case to turn. The first single belt is running faster to provide an adequate gap between products to ensure turning without products colliding. However, users are not limited to only 90-degree rotation.

The left lane can be adjusted to run at the same speed as the belt to the right when product turns are not required or straight line conveyance is preferred.

This particular system called for a visual alarm horn and beacon stack, along with push button controls for operator interface, E-Stop, Reset, Start and Stop.

