Hair care brand Creme of Nature unveiled a new, modern packaging design for its Creme of Nature with Argan Oil From Morocco collection, and is promoting it with a campaign called #ShineDifferent. The ethnic brand offers hair care and styling products infused with certified organic Argan Oil from Morocco. The product line is formulated with no sulfates, no mineral oil and no petrolatum.

"For the past 10 years, our Argan Oil From Morocco collection has been a staple in our consumers' hair regimen and 'herstory' to achieve healthy and shiny hair. With a large focus on Black women today, it is the perfect and most appropriate time for us to initiate the #ShineDifferent campaign, a celebration of this signature collection's renewal and its longevity in the haircare space; along with underscoring 'hidden figures' who are shining differently in their respective professions and community," says Jolorie Williams, general manager, Revlon Multicultural and Contract Services.

The #ShineDifferent campaign will kick off this summer highlighting individuals, across various platforms, who are celebrated and rising stars within their community. It will feature a series of experiential and digital activations.

The new packaging design will roll out nationwide to retailers starting this month.

Visit www.cremeofnature.com for more information.