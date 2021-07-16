In this episode, our special guests are Jack A and Brent Meyers, who curated the Packaging Past exhibit. Jack and Brent will discuss the process of securing nearly 30 historic packaging machines dating from the late 1890s to the late 1970s to be on display at the event. They also share how they worked with and is CPGs, Museums, to bring one-of-a-kind displays, historic machines, packages, photographs and videos to Pack Expo Las Vegas.

Pack Expo Preview: Pack to the Future Interview with Jack Aguero and Brent Meyer

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021 and in person September 27 -29. One of the highlights this year is the Pack to the Future, the interactive exhibit that explores the past, present and future of packaging.