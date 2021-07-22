The team at Studio One Eleven knew this special product needed to differentiate from other Onnit Labs supplements as a super-premium alternative worthy of its higher price point. The team started by creating a minimal, uncluttered label design with clean typography and simple graphic elements that elevate the aesthetic beyond that of traditional supplements.

An impactful metallic Onnit Labs logo was added to the cap to create stronger brand presence as well as added quality assurance. Next, the designers developed a sleek cylindrical secondary packaging structure that mimics the shape of the bottle. The matte black tube opens like a gift to reveal the beautiful glass bottle inside, with interior silver foil details adding an element of surprise and luxury.

According to Onnit Labs chief marketing officer, Keith Sivera, “The team at Onnit poured a tremendous amount of effort and care developing the formulation of Alpha BRAIN Black Label. We knew we had a product with fantastic effectiveness, formulated with uncompromising high-quality ingredients that warranted a complete premium customer experience that included best-in-class packaging unlike anything on the market.

That’s when we turned to Berlin Packaging and Studio One Eleven. From the moment we partnered with them, it was clear they would complete and deliver the product experience Alpha BRAIN Black Label deserved. They listened, asked insightful questions, and turned our feedback into the best packaging in Onnit's history.