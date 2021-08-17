PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO
September 27 – 29, 2021
Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas, Nevada USA
Monday – Tuesday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Wednesday, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
PACK EXPO Las Vegas provides attendees with top advances and solutions in packaging and processing, sustainability, packaging materials, automation, robotics, printing, etc. The event includes:
- Full Scale Machinery in every hall of the convention center
- Educational sessions and discussions in several venues around the show floor connecting people and ideas
- Pavilions focusing on solutions in the categories of containers and materials, confectionery, digital printing, processing and reusable packaging
Get more information at https://www.packexpolasvegas.com/