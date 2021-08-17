 

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO

September 27 – 29, 2021
Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas, Nevada USA

Monday – Tuesday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Wednesday, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

PACK EXPO Las Vegas provides attendees with top advances and solutions in packaging and processing, sustainability, packaging materials, automation, robotics, printing, etc. The event includes:

  • Full Scale Machinery in every hall of the convention center
  • Educational sessions and discussions in several venues around the show floor connecting people and ideas 
  • Pavilions focusing on solutions in the categories of containers and materials, confectionery, digital printing, processing and reusable packaging 

 

Get more information at https://www.packexpolasvegas.com/