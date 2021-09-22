As consumer beverage preferences are evolving, the modern customer is looking for a variety of drinks that complement their lifestyles in sustainable packaging.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in the manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels, for both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments.

Splash’s unique approach is that it only develops and accelerates brands that it perceives to have highly visible, pre-existing brand awareness and pure category innovation. One noteworthy brand in their portfolio is Pulpoloco Sangria, a sangria sourced from Spain, packaged in eco-friendly paper called “CartoCans.”

The CartoCan is 30% more eco-friendly than aluminum or PET, uses 30% less total raw materials to create, and the raw materials that are used come entirely from renewable sources. The packaging only uses wood fibers taken from forests managed in an exemplary fashion, giving CartoCan packages the right to bear the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) label. The FSC label is recognized throughout the world as one of the most prestigious awards for the processing of wood fibers, which must originate in forests that have been certified in accordance with the FSC guidelines.

Under the Splash platform, Pulpoloco sales are up 71% compared to last year, demonstrating that their commitment to prioritizing brands that have a sustainability advantage can add tremendous value to the Splash portfolio. The CartoCan packaging allows the company to leverage value from numerous products, especially because it does not require high-energy consumption refrigeration during distribution and is shelf-stable for 12 months.