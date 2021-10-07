Leading at 24%, corrugated packaging growth due to e-commerce demand and developments in digital printing technologies.

Coming in second with at 19%, the US flexible packaging industry is witnessing a healthy growth, as the industry is able to implement innovative solutions for the many packaging challenges it faced. According to the Flexible Packaging Association, brand owners are taking on films, pouches, and bags as a go-to packaging solution, acknowledgements in part to extensive acceptance by American consumers.