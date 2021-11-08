As a comprehensive solution, the gate module has an integrated actuator as well as an integrated escape release. In conjunction with the safety gate sensor PSENmlock for safe interlocking and safe guard locking, the handle module represents a safe individually adaptable solution for accessible gates.

Safeguard locking is enabled by the two-channel control on the guard-locking device. As such, the switch is particularly suitable for use on machines with a hazardous overrun, which also requires safe guard locking up to the highest category performance level e.





Safety Combined with High Flexibility

The PSENmlock handle module can be used for both left and right-hinged gates. It can be fitted on the inside or outside and is compatible for both swing gates and sliding gates. Due to these different options, the gate module can be used for various gates. So users benefit from maximum flexibility during installation.





Danger Zone Under Control

On the outside of the secured gate is the yellow handle, through which the actuator is disengaged for closing or opening. An escape release can only be triggered via the red handle on the inside. As a result, people can leave a danger zone potentially emerging inside the machinery space at any time. The PSENmlock handle module has a lockout bar for up to 5 locks. This prevents the machine from restarting unintentionally following a stop. This increases safety on accessible gates and so avoids accidents.

Modular, Adaptable Safety on Gates

The PSENmlock handle module is the latest addition to the Pilz modular safety gate system. As a modular safety gate solution with access control, the safety gate system provides sensors, escape release, handles, a diagnostic system and a pushbutton unit with optional integrated access permission system as well as an appropriate evaluation device. Users benefit from rapid assembly and installation. All modules in the safety gate system can be assembled individually, providing flexible safeguarding for accessible gates. Combined with the configurable safe small controller PNOZmulti 2 from Pilz, the result is a safe complete solution for safety gate monitoring.