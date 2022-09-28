Orbital wrapper manufacturer TAB Industries has unveiled anti-vibration levelers on its TAB Wrapper Tornado line of orbital wrapping machines. Offered as an option, the anti-vibration pads allow the orbital wrappers to be raised up to 1/2-inch at any of eight different points in contact with the floor to establish a stable base of operations even on uneven flooring. The leveling pads also block any vibrations from the wrapping process or from the plant environment to keep the pallet wrapper secured in place during operation and prevent any gradual creeping movements.



Mounted on-site through pre-drilled lag bolt holes, the anti-vibration levelers maintain clear forklift access to the designed-in fork pockets in the base to allow safe, easy movement of the wrapping machine without removing the pads. In addition to the anti-vibration floor levelers, the orbital wrappers are available with automated safety scanners, bumper guards, wireless remote operation, and other optional accessories.



The TAB Wrapper Tornado orbital wrapping machines apply stretch wrap 360 degrees around and under the pallet and the load to create a stable, unitized load that eliminates the need for boxes, crates, banding, and other secondary packaging. The stretch wrapping machines are designed and manufactured at the company's Reading, Pa. headquarters and delivered with the anti-vibration pads with a warranty.