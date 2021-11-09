Dassault Systèmes, Ardagh Group and EXXERGY announced a collaboration on technology to increase the strength and significantly reduce the weight of glass bottles. The companies will begin “virtual twin” trials on Diageo's Johnnie Walker bottle in January 2022 to research and develop a coating that will enable the glass bottle to be lightweighted without compromising its strength and shape – which the companies say is an industry first.

The virtual trial will use science-based sustainable innovations to reduce the time and cost needed to test glass products, while also reducing the raw materials and energy used in the process. A virtual twin is a real-time digital representation of a product or process that is used to model, visualize and predict new innovations before any physical trials take place. The trial will research and develop a new external coating for the glass bottle to reduce the micro-cracks in the glass surface, which will allow the glass to be much lighter while maintaining its strength. The companies say the lightweight glass bottle will maintain its 100% recyclability and if successful in the virtual trial, will undergo glass bottle testing from summer 2022.

Ardagh Group, a supplier of sustainable packaging solutions, will work with EXXERGY, a consulting firm active in the renewable and glass sectors, to research and develop the coatings for Diageo, makers of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Gordon's gin. Dassault Systèmes will provide contract research services using its BIOVIA applications to create a nanoscale virtual twin of the coatings, simulate their interaction with the surface of the glass, and test their efficacy.

