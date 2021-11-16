Buitoni and Impossible Foods today announced the debut of the first-ever ravioli filled with Impossible Foods' award-winning plant-based meat products at retail. Available in the refrigerated pasta aisle, the Buitoni ravioli comes in two varieties – Impossible™ Beef Made From Plants and Impossible™ Italian Sausage Made From Plants – both featuring a three-cheese blend of ricotta, Grana Padano and Parmesan for a quick, delicious family-friendly dinner. The new ravioli will initially roll out in select grocery stores nationwide, including Publix, Sam's Club and Hannaford, with additional retail expansion in 2022.

Buitoni, a leading national brand in the refrigerated pasta and sauce categories, is expanding the refrigerated pasta category with Impossible Foods to meet consumers' interests in functional plant-based meat products. Refrigerated pasta consumption has exploded in the past two years with category growth of 20%1 as consumers look for quick, easy dinner solutions to enjoy at home and replicate restaurant experiences. At the same time, consumers are prioritizing products that are better for their own health and the health of the environment.2





"As a leader in the refrigerated pasta category, we want to continue meeting our consumers' needs every day. By adding protein-rich plant-based ingredients to our easy-to-make, high-quality pasta Buitoni will delight everyone," said Peter. B. Wilson, Jr., President and CEO of Buitoni Food Company. "In looking to create a ravioli with plant-based meat, Impossible Foods was the natural choice for their continued innovation of quality and delicious taste we know consumers will enjoy."

Buitoni Ravioli with Impossible Beef is filled with plant-based beef seasoned with basil and spices and offers the taste and texture of traditional ground beef. Buitoni Ravioli with Impossible Italian Sausage also delivers the taste and texture qualities of traditional sausage ravioli and boasts flavors of fennel and garlic. Both options are simple and easy to prepare and ready in 6 minutes, just like traditional refrigerated ravioli.

"It is core to the mission of Impossible Foods that our products are just as accessible to consumers as conventional meat from animals," said Dennis Woodside, President of Impossible Foods. "Buitoni is a category leader in the refrigerated pasta space, which is a huge uncharted category for us. We're excited to bring this collaboration to their loyal fan base and the growing number of consumers looking for delicious meals that are better for the environment."

Buitoni® and Impossible™ Ravioli contain no rBST cheese, animal hormones or antibiotics and are a good source of protein with 13g per serving. Both varieties are available in 9oz packages for a suggested retail price of $6.99 USD.

Learn more about Buitoni Ravioli filled with Impossible Beef Made From Plants and Impossible Italian Sausage Made From Plants on Buitoni.com.

____________________

1 IRI Data; ending week of 09/05/2021

2 The Food Institute, 7/29/2020; Changing Food Trends Fuel Pasta Popularity



