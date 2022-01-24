SIG recently announced the launch of SIGNATURE EVO, the world’s first aluminum-free full barrier packaging materials for aseptic carton packs. SIGNATURE EVO extends SIG’s lower-carbon aluminum-free packaging materials – already available for plain white milk – for wider use with oxygen-sensitive products such as fruit juices, nectars, flavored milk, or plant-based beverages.

“By extending our SIGNATURE portfolio with SIGNATURE EVO – the world’s first aluminum-free packaging materials for aseptic cartons with full barrier protection – we are taking the next step in our aluminum-free journey and underlining our position as an industry leader in sustainable innovations,” said Ali Kaylan, SVP Innovation at SIG. “We are delighted to give our customers additional opportunities to bring low-impact packaging solutions to more categories and more consumers around the world. Sustainable innovations like this are central to SIG’s commitment to partner with customers and go Way Beyond Good for people and the planet.”

SIG led the industry with the first-ever aluminum-free solutions for aseptic cartons. By eliminating the need for an aluminum foil barrier layer, combibloc ECOPLUS cut the carbon footprint of SIG’s standard packaging material by 27% when launched in 2010. SIGNATURE 100 cut this further in 2017, offering a 58% lower carbon footprint than SIG’s standard packaging material by linking the polymers to 100% renewable forest-based materials via a certified mass-balance system1.

With more than 1.9 billion packs now sold with these aluminum-free long-life packaging solutions for liquid dairy products, SIG has built on this success to create the first full barrier aluminum-free solutions for aseptic cartons.

SIGNATURE EVO packaging materials are expected to offer a similar carbon footprint reduction to combibloc ECOPLUS, to be confirmed through an independent, critically-reviewed, life-cycle assessment. Like all SIG packs, SIGNATURE EVO is fully recyclable in existing recycling streams.

With barrier properties comparable to standard aseptic cartons that include an aluminum foil barrier layer, SIGNATURE EVO packaging materials ensure that even oxygen-sensitive products are protected over long periods of time without the need for refrigeration. This enables customers to bring environmental benefits to many more food and beverage categories.

SIGNATURE EVO will initially be launched in the combiblocMini portion-sized format before being extended to other formats. It is suitable for both oxygen-insensitive products like plain white UHT milk and oxygen-sensitive products like fruit juices, nectars, flavored milk, or plant-based beverages.

SIGNATURE EVO enhances opportunities for customers to differentiate their products with an aluminum-free pack that offers both on-shelf appeal and stand-out environmental credentials.

In the future, it will also be available in more options such as SIGNATURE EVO 100 – SIG’s full barrier solution for aseptic carton packs linked to 100% renewable forest-based materials.

The announcement not only reinforces SIG’s position as the leading supplier of aluminum-free aseptic carton packaging solutions, but it also underlines SIG’s commitment to offering the most sustainable food packaging solutions on the market as it goes Way Beyond Good for customers, society and the environment.