Ries, a sustainable packaging company redefining the relationship between beauty and travel, says it is bringing true reusability, function and convenience to the travel-beauty and toiletries market. Born out of the need to maintain a grooming routine while constantly traveling for work, Ries reportedly provides both travelers and beauty enthusiasts with a more functional and sustainable alternative with reusable, travel-friendly toiletry bottles.

“As someone with curly, textured hair, the hair-care products I travel with could quite literally fill a suitcase of their own and are rarely, if ever, made in a convenient travel size. For a 4-day trip I’d find myself faced with bringing full size bottles or low-quality plastic containers from the drugstore that would inevitably leak all over my suitcase,” says founder and CEO, Megan Graham.

“That’s why I created Ries. Ries is the freedom to take care. There’s no reason someone should have to sacrifice what they bring when traveling. It’s the freedom to spend more time focusing on the journey — intentional or spontaneous — and enjoy a sustainable, ready-to-go system built for the way we really travel today.”

Ries products are reusable, recyclable and made of earth-kind (and non-toxic) materials — upending the messy, one-time use experience that contributes to over 151 billion new pieces of plastic being produced by the beauty industry every year, and solving the waste-inducing dysfunction of available travel containers.

About ‘The Essential’ — Ries' first product:

Reusable

Airless Pump Design

Dishwasher Safe

Leakproof and Airtight

Made of 100% Recycled Materials

FDA-Approved - Safe for Skin and Hair

Silicone-Free

3.4oz Capacity (TSA-Compliant)

Each bottle is pre-debossed with one of seven labels:

Hair

Body

Face

SPF

Shampoo

Conditioner

Unlabeled/Blank

The labels were determined by surveying Ries’ community of beauty and travel enthusiasts over three years to identify their travel behavior and most-used grooming products.