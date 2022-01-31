Finnish Golf Coat Oy is launching a new golf ball package that, when empty, takes on a second life as an insect hotel. The innovative packaging is a result of a co-creation workshop organized by Metsä Board. The workshops are part of Metsä Board’s 360 Services that cover the whole packaging value chain by utilizing the state-of-the-art Excellence Center in Äänekoski, Finland. The design of the golf ball packaging was a collaborative effort involving a packaging design agency, Metsä Board's own packaging design team, the packaging manufacturer and Metsä Board's technical service.

“This package is an excellent example of how teamwork can create something totally new. In 2021, we organized 36 virtual workshops with our customers and partners. The process concentrated on improving the current package whilst creating something completely new, like this insect hotel”, says Gunilla Nykopp, Customer Experience Manager from Metsä Board’s packaging design team.

When empty, the packaging can be turned into an insect hotel providing shelter for bugs and larvae thanks to separate parts made of paperboard included in the cover. The packaging was manufactured by PackageMedia Oy, part of Pyroll Packaging using MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright folding boxboard.