Siemens is introducing the new SIMOTICS S-1FS2 line of servomotors, designed for the clean condition requirements of the food, beverage, sterile packaging, pharmaceutical and other process industries. These new servomotors are offered in a variety of power ratings, from 0.45–2kW (0.60–2.68 hp) with torque from 3.1–14 Nm (2.28–10.32 ft-lbs.). Crafted with housings of 1.4404 (AISI 316/316L) stainless steel, EPDM seals and bearing grease with NSF H1 approval, these new servomotors are highly resistant to corrosion and acidic chemicals found in the process industries. This extremely high degree of protection is in accordance with IP66/67 standards on the entire motor, with IP69k (30-bar) protection provided on the motor housing.

High dynamics due to low inherent inertia plus high overload capacity for use in pick-and-place applications, plus precise movement of heavy loads, are added features. One cable connection is provided for easy installation and cleaning. The standard absolute encoder is 22-bit multi-turn.

The SIMOTICS S-1FS2 family of motors is suitable for clean-in-place (CIP) processes and for use with all commercially available cleaning agents used with washdown motors.

Quality construction further highlights this new family of motors, providing the machine builder and end-user long service life. These motors are specially designed for the 3-A (U.S.) and EHEDG (Euro) requirements of the food and beverage industries.

Options include a holding brake, stainless steel shaft with or without feather key, cable tail for direct drive connection and a MOTION CONNECT coupling. MOTION CONNECT is the Siemens fully assembled power and signal cable design for use on production machinery of many types.

SIMOTICS S-1FS2 is compatible with the SINAMICS S210 drive system.

Selection/configuration data, dimensional drawings, CAD models, data sheets and full specifications for SIMOTICS S-1FS2 servo motors are available immediately from Siemens.