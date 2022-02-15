A new single-origin olive oil brand — Graza — recently launched two products: Sizzle and Drizzle. First of its kind, Graza comes in proprietary squeeze bottles inspired by the tools of our favorite chefs and uses Picual olives from Andalusia in Spain, a prosperous agricultural region, to deliver an extra virgin olive oil that's always fresh, extra nutritious and never blended.

Graza was founded on the belief that olive oil should be made with the highest of standards from a single origin. Unlike other brands in the market that are either prohibitively expensive or low quality and blended, Graza is committed to providing real and exceptional olive oil at an accessible price point of $15 - $20. Graza's Founders, Andrew Benin and Allen Dushi, recognized that many olive oil labels are misleading consumers, downplaying that they are blended with soybean, hazelnut, corn oils or chemically processed olive pomace oil. With this in mind, Graza is on a mission to produce pure, high-quality extra virgin olive oil, while continuing to be fully transparent in its process.