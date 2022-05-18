Magnum® ice cream, the chocolatier of ice cream, is collaborating with female-founded, independent beauty brand, Nails.INC to launch a line of six chocolate-scented nail polishes inspired by the new Magnum ice cream Duet Bars.

Magnum ice cream Duet Bars are the first ice cream bar to be dipped in two different types of chocolate and are available in three indulgent flavors: Almond, Chocolate and Cookie. Inspired by the Duet Bars' chocolate layering, Magnum ice cream x Nails.INC unveils three sets of polish duos in a variety of creamy shades that encourage fans to explore their own layers and indulge in who they are through nail art.





Meet the polishes:

Almond Duet: Recreate the sweet and crunchy coating of the Almond Duet Bar with Glazed Almond, a buttery shade of light brown and Double Chocolate, a rich dark brown.

Chocolate Duet: Bring the Chocolate Duet Bar to life with Raspberry Swirl, a vibrant hot pink paired with White Chocolate, a silky light pink.

Cookie Duet: Inspired by the Cookie Duet Bar, this pairing comes with Crunchy Cookie, a quintessential beige and Classic Chocolate, the perfect chocolate-y brown.

To celebrate the launch, Magnum ice cream partnered with celebrity nail artist, Mei Kawajiri to create three, trendy nail art designs using the Duet polishes and bring to life Magnum ice cream's new Duet Bars in a unique way.

"As a nail artist, I'm always looking for over-the-top ways to express myself," says Mei Kawajiri. "I love to incorporate sensory experience into my designs, so I was thrilled when Magnum ice cream teamed up with Nails.INC to create richly pigmented and chocolate-scented, polishes – allowing me to showcase my favorite ice cream treats through three creative, unexpected designs."

Fans can recreate Mei's looks at home by heading to Amazon and nailsinc.com to purchase the Magnum ice cream x Nails.INC nail polishes for $7.99 each and their local freezer aisles to purchase Magnum ice cream Duet Bars for the Retailer Suggested Price of $4.49-$4.99.

"As the chocolatiers of ice cream, we're always looking to push the boundaries and release innovative products our ice cream fans crave," said Russel Lilly, general manager of Unilever Ice Cream for total North America. "Now, we're excited to give chocolate lovers another way to express themselves, inspired by our iconic Belgian chocolate and designed with everyone in mind."

This June and July, New York City, Miami and Los Angeles-area consumers are invited to Magnum ice cream's Indulgence Studio to create their own #MagnumMoments at Magnum ice cream pop-ups taking place at the stylish and award-winning Freehand hotel in New York City and Los Angeles, and the Generator hotel in Miami.



