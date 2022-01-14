Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is spinning more magic with Dolly Parton. The ice cream company and country music legend have teamed up again on something special that’ll excite ice cream and music lovers alike: the return of Dolly’s ice cream ﬂavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie, and an exclusive extended version of Dolly’s new album, Run, Rose, Run (the companion album to her upcoming novel co-authored with James Patterson).

On January 14, fans can pre-order a digital version of Dolly’s 12-song album with an exclusive 13th track, “Rose of my Heart.” The album with the bonus track will only be available for purchase at jenis.com—and at the special price of $8.

Also on January 14, customers will be able to pre-order a special re-release of Jeni’s wildly popular, limited-edition Strawberry Pretzel Pie ﬂavor, inspired by the Queen of Country herself, made with layers of salty pretzel streusel, cream cheese ice cream, and strawberry sauce. As before, proceeds from the sales of Strawberry Pretzel Pie will beneﬁt Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which, to date, has gifted more than 173 million free books to kids ages 5 and under throughout ﬁve countries.

Strawberry Pretzel Pie sold out when initially launched in April 2021. This new drop gives ice cream and music fans one more chance to savor this one-of-a-kind ﬂavor for a very limited time. Fans can purchase up to two pints on Jeni’s website.

Digital versions of the album will arrive on the release date, March 4.

Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints will ship to purchasers in April.

Dolly’s novel will be released on March 7.