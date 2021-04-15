We all scream for Dolly Parton inspired ice cream! Jeni’s, the Columbus, Ohio-based craft ice cream brand created an ice cream flavor for the queen of country to benefit Dolly’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age five. The original online product launch, in early April, got 50 times the normal traffic and sold out in minutes before the site crashed. Pre-orders of Strawberry Pretzel Pie will ship in August. There is a limit of 2 pints per order. While supplies last (they won’t).