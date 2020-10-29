Mellow Ice Cream is a Los Angeles based CBD and THC infused ice cream brand dedicated to providing a decadent, flavorful ice cream experience, satisfying your sweet tooth while providing you with the therapeutic properties of cannabis.

The dessert brand was co-founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Jesse Bride and Enrique Gonzalez, two longtime friends who sought to make a new fully compliant, responsible edible product in the California cannabis industry. After caring for close relatives who were experiencing painful bouts of cancer in their respective families, Jesse and Enrique decided to create a product that provided a safe and enjoyable alternative to natural cannabis pain relief and healing through a childhood favorite — ice cream.

Mellow Ice Cream is set to launch in November 2020 featuring three unique flavors: Mint Chocolate Chip, Himalayan Sea Salt & Carmel and Tahitian Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup. Customers will be able to purchase pints and merchandise online and delivery will be available to customers in the Los Angeles area.