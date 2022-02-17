Themed “Time to Transform”, the Food & Beverage Innovation Forum 2022 (FBIF2022) will take place from 28th to 30th June, 2022, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. Industry trends and innovation cases will be explored for product categories, including dairy, snacks, beverages, alcohols, condiments, and in multiple perspectives, i.e., strategy, ingredients, marketing, channels, packaging, entrepreneurship, etc. Two awarding ceremonies and iFood Show, an exhibition of food innovations that covers over 30,000 square meters, will bring a splash of inspirations.





source: FBIF





Confirmed speakers for FBIF2022 include, Joanna Lu, Expert Partner, Bain & Company, Chris Wang, Founding Partner, Hosen Capital; Vice Chairman, New Hope Group, Liu Jun, president, Cargill China, Xuhong Yao, CEO, Meiyijia, Qiaosong Hu, Vice General Manager, Tiger Bang Meet Chili Sauce, among many other influential speakers.











Photos of FBIF2021

source: FBIF





1、FBIF2022 Agenda & Highlights

Bigs Talk

10 Parallel Sub-Forums

2、FBIF2022 Awards

Marking Awards

Wow Food Awards

3、iFood Show

4、FBIF2021 Review

FBIF2022 Agenda & Highlights





FBIF2022 Agenda & Highlights

FBIF2022 has been upgraded in both content and arrangement. The first two days of the three-day event will present ten topic talks in parallel sessions and the last day be highlighted by Bigs Talk and CEO Talks.





Parallel sub-forums have grown from six to ten to present content in more breadth and depth. Adding to exiting Dairy Talks and YoungCohol, Drink Talks and Snack Talks become independent sessions for discussion on vertical segments. CondiTalks is specially set up for FBIF2022 to explore “new flavors that spice up our daily life.” Food Spark!, Pack Talks and Seeds Up are popular sessions for horizontal perspectives, to which Channel Talks is added for 2022 to empower businesses to “grab the next emerging channel”. The inStar Talks will have you onboard to discover “the next star ingredient” with tech-rich topics.





Over 260 guest speakers who have long-year experience in the food industry will share insights and bring clash of ideas to the event.





FBIF2022 Parallel Sub-Forums and Themes

source: FBIF





Bigs Talk

Bigs Talk

source: FBIF





The food and beverage industry faces great opportunities and challenges.





The FAO Food Price Index shows that world food prices hit ten-year high. Multiple challenges dictate that agility and responsiveness in production and logistics are unprecedently important to brands and manufacturers. Meanwhile, emerging brands are winning more opportunities as consumers are willing to try and trust. To withstand tests brands must have height of thinking and strategic focus for the long run. Faced with great opportunities and challenges, what is the way out for the food and beverage industry? FBIF2022 witness the Time for Transform with you all.





In addition, CEO Talks (only for SONO CEO CLUB members) is organized for 2022 to share perspectives from corporate managers.

Dairy Talks: Hit New Category

Dairy Talks: Hit New Category

source: FBIF





China is a special market where many products have been redefined in the middle of the optimization and upgrading of industry structure. Have the invention and popularity of cheese sticks given a new layer of meaning to cheese? What is the inspiration of booming buffalo milk to the white milk market? Will the functional dairy products be well received by Chinese consumers as they are in Japan?





Opportunities start to emerge in market segments as the competition landscape evolves, and structural growth also starts from here. What is the next growth driver of dairy products? Full-picture insights are the prerequisite of “Hit New Category”. We will take a deep dive into category innovation of dairy products in three dimensions, namely trend, product innovation and consumer communications. It is worth noting that this year we are going to bring together product professionals who are born after 1995 to share their views on how Gen Z look at products!

Snack Talks: Make Snack Delicious and Fun

Snack Talks: Make Snack Delicious and Fun

source: FBIF





Snacks, small portions of food, can be the jack of all trades to consumers – satisfying cravings, replacing meals, giving as gifts. Thanks to its versatility, consumers have pushed snacks to a trillion-scale business, which bears best testimony to the happiness brought to consumers by snacking. However, the snacks business is not that fun to do with tens of thousands of products on shelves, needless to say the hidden ones. What on earth can make a product stand out? The answer is – Make Snack Delicious and Fun!





Talks on Chinese flavors are specially curated for 2022, covering everything from luwei, dim sum all the way to China-style nutritional products. What are the trending flavors? Where is the new balance point between industrial foods and handmade foods? What new experience has been brought by Chinese flavors?

Drink Talks: Wow, Drink It Up!

Drink Talks: Wow, Drink It Up!

source: FBIF





What kind of drinks can be eye-catching and memorable?





To be a “happy water” that finds its way to people’s hearts or keep working on a healthy recipe? To build a miracle of mixture with fruit juice, tea, coffee, and alcohol, or seek purity in original flavors? Being partners and competitors at the same time, what craft drinks and RTD drinks can learn from each other? How can branding turn an encounter on the shelf into a sustainable emotional attachment? etc.





Prominent practitioners are coming up to share their unique views through a variety of products. The audience will have the chance to try drinks that let people exclaim: “Wow, drink it up” and unravel the mystery behind it.

YoungCohol: Make Alcohol Young

YoungCohol: Make Alcohol Young

source: FBIF





Low-alcohol drinks and sweet light-alcohol drinks are among the annual keywords of the food and beverage industry. Who can withstand the test of time and gain a firm footing? Is the alcohol approach of young people really different from that of the older generation? How can low-alcohol drinks peel off their label of low value and find their own position?





Meanwhile, how should traditional categories utilize their quality strength and brand legacy when dealing with younger consumers? Does making alcohol young only mean making alcohol for young people?





In YoungCohol 2022, we will think more long-term and set off with puzzles and hopes to explore together the future of the alcohol industry. Of course, don't forget to grab a drink here~

CondiTalks: New Condiments That Spice Up New Lives

CondiTalks: New Condiments That Spice Up New Lives

source: FBIF





The new age of consumption is also coming to the condiment industry, one that is understated yet has long history. The CondiTalks is committed to discovering new condiments that have come to our daily meals. When it comes to condiments, consumers no more stop at tastes. Health, nutrition, organic, convenience and even trendy packaging have all come to the spotlight for condiments producers.





Meanwhile, application scenarios are more diversified. In kitchens, restaurants or parks; on journeys, with family or eating alone. Dietary changes drive the revolution of condiments. Here we envisage the future of basic condiments, like oil, salt, soya sauce and vinegar, imagine the prospect of "lazy person’s condiments", and unravel the secrets of various tastes. Come and experience creative condiments with us.

Pack Talks: From Appealing to Branding

Pack Talks: From Appealing to Branding

source: FBIF





From a food protecting tool to a carrier of brand message, the shifting role of packaging has triggered much attention and thoughts in the food and beverage industry. Tiny innovation in packaging may lever immense sales growth; such potential has made packaging innovation a nonnegligible part of product upgrade.





Being appealing or creative offers only the opportunity for consumers to know brands. Forward-looking strategies, unique brand symbols and convincing high-value experience based on trends and brand characteristics are required to drive repurchases and build business moat. Together we will look into effective approaches to packaging design that pivots from “appealing” to “branding” in four perspectives – strategy, experience, ideation and long-term branding.

Seeds Up: Start Up, Stand Out

Seeds Up: Start Up, Stand Out

source: FBIF





When the hype of new forms of consumption cools down, food and beverages are still investors’ favorite. As traffic dividend disappears and quality carriers more weight, start-ups return to rationality: how should start-ups build their competence that helps business grow through cycles?





Category plays a decisive role in success when new players join the game. Which one is the right lane? The combination of accurate insights and solid capability earns challenger brands the opportunity to wrestle with traditional brands. How should new brands build their differentiated “originality” in products, supply chain, marketing, and channels? It is more about building a brand than a business. How shoud start-ups think about their social value and long-term strategy? With the rich experience of industry veterans and disruptive ideas of challenger brands, Seeds Up will bring more possibilities to food and beverage start-ups.

Food Spark!: Growth And Beyond Growth

Food Spark!: Growth And Beyond Growth

source: FBIF





Marketing is an industry where anxiety and trend-following are prone to grow, which may have been evident to all in the metaverse hype. This year “calm thinking” has come to private traffic, live streaming, shopping carnivals, DTC, and many other concepts. We would like to dive with you into more fundamental and essential topics – growth and growth through cycles.





How to achieve sustainable sales growth through manipulating media traffic, user operation and product thinking in the short term? How to build brand power and culture in the long term? How to drive digitalization as infrastructure with marketing as the entry point at the bottom level?

Channel Talks: Grab "The Next" Channel

Channel Talks: Grab "The Next" Channel

source: FBIF





KA channel（commercial circulation, M&P shops, supermarkets, and CVS），E-Commerce, new retail, and hospitality are the four major options for the “game” of channels. As the “game” evolves, new traffic and business opportunities come along, and new options with improved retail efficiency and experience are offered.





Channel Talks will walk you through opportunities in channels, digitalization of traditional B2B, consumer and product insights behind growth of convenience stores, the way for disruptive brands go into the offline channel, OMO and instant retail, commodity upgrade on physical shelves, etc. This is a communication platform that examines the content-to-action operations of innovative brands and channels.

inStar Talks: Explore the Next Star Ingredient

inStar Talks: Explore the Next Star Ingredient

source: FBIF





The inStar Talks is committed to exploring the next star ingredient. Genki Forest leads the sparkling beverage category thanks to erythritol. Applying fiber+ to coke draws broad attention of the industry. Ingredients have become a key factor right from the beginning for any player that aims to stand out in the fierce competition. Ingredients are definitely the most important to product innovation. This sub-forum will take you to the frontline of ingredient innovation and immerge you into the revolutionary experience brought by cutting-edge ingredients. In 2022, it is the time for brands to make a proactive move towards ingredients should they strive to keep pace with food innovation.





FBIF2022 Awards

Two awarding ceremonies organized by FBIF will take place during FBIF2022.

Marking Awards

Marking Awards is a packaging design competition that focuses on the food and beverage industry. Converging with international design minds, Marking Awards is created to reveal and share brilliant F&B package designs and to encourage communication between local and global design actors. By doing so, the award committee aims to increase the F&B brands’ packaging innovation, to optimize its functionality and to improve its aesthetic standards, so that all stakeholders can eventually build a creative packaging environment together.





From 2016 to the present, the average annual growth rate of Marking Awards entries is about 61.3%. It's estimated that the number of entries of Marking Awards in 2022 will reach 700.





Resident juries for the Marking Awards

source: FBIF

Wow Food Awards

Wow Food Awards (WFA) was launched by FBIF in Shanghai in 2017 with the aim to uncover innovative ideas embedded in every product through thorough, fair, and just appreciation and appraisal by dozens of experts and scholars specialized in product development and market research.





Wow Food Awards 2021 saw 376 applications, up by 89%. It is estimated that application will exceed 700 for 2022. You are invited to witness with us where the big awards go.





Juries for past Wow Food Awards

source: FBIF





Wow Food Report is an innovative food fashion report initiated by FBIF. It will be released at the Food and Beverage Innovation Forum 2022.





Our main readers are practitioners from the food and beverage industry, especially who play the role as distribution channels coworkers, purchasing officers, product managers, packaging designers, and investors.





The report collects and interpret excellent product cases from 2021 to 2022 globally by three dimensions,which known as research and development, packaging, and marketing. We believe this is a food magazine that should not be missed and will “wow” our audience in every aspect!





iFood Show

FBIF iFood Show

source: FBIF





iFood Show as a concurrent exhibition of FBIF (Food and Beverage Innovation Forum), focuses on innovation and aims to provide F&B companies with a professional display and communication platform, complementing the forum and jointly promoting the industry development.





In 2022, the exhibition area is expanded to 30,000+ square meters. Over 500 companies from the fields of branding, foundry, ingredients, packaging, marketing, design, and machinery and equipment showcased their unique solutions and new products onsite. Besides, 5 self-designed activities will Wow you throughout your exhibition journey. This year, the iFood Show will attract over 21,000 audiences to visit.





80% exhibition booths have been reserved within 3 months into exhibitor recruitment.





FBIF2021 Review

FBIF2021 took place in Hangzhou International Expo Center on 30th June 2021. Themed “Explore New Growth,” the 8th FBIF focused on innovation trends of the food industry, and, with 170+ speakers, 370+ exhibitors and 12,000+ visitors, FBIF2021 looked into next growth drivers.

FBIF2021 Speakers

Speakers at FBIF2021 (partial)

Note: titles of speakers were valid up to FBIF 2021 and may have changed.

source: FBIF

FBIF2021-2022 Food and Beverage Innovation Report

FBIF2021-2022 Food and Beverage Innovation Report

source: FBIF

More information and media coverage on FBIF2021 and iFood Show





Registration & Contact Us

You can scan the next two QR codes for registration.





Note: This article is from FBIF食品饮料创新.

