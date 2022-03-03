New <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt and Crispy Bites are free from dairy, gluten, corn syrup, cholesterol and artificial ingredients. Cocomels new bites are made with high-quality 60% dark chocolate sweetened with an all-natural sugar alternative, allulose. Cocomels new bites are vegan and keto-friendly, and free from sugar alcohols and palm oil.

<1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt and Crispy Bites will be sold online via the Cocomels website, Amazon and Sprouts Farmers Market stores for an MSRP of $5.99 with expansion to other retailers in 2022.