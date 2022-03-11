Proseal’s ‘e’ specification machines have the capabilities to handle all existing rigid packaging formats, including plastic or board, with no modifications necessary, performing all forms of tray sealing, including Atmospheric Seal, Gas Flush MAP, Vacuum MAP, Skin, Skin Plus and Skin Deep. This enables fish and seafood processors to meet changing packaging trends, including the current move towards more sustainable packs, while ensuring their products are effectively protected throughout the supply chain and attractively presented on-shelf. Finally, all machinery is built and fully capable to run the FDA-required 10k fish film without the need for additional modifications.

As part of this, Proseal’s E-seal® technology delivers excellent seal reliability that meets the stringent quality requirements of the food retail sector. The system also improves MAP processes through accurate gas flush positioning and reduced gas flush cycle times, making it extremely efficient and further enhancing shelf-life extension.

In addition, the design of the tray sealing machines meets the high hygiene standards of the seafood industry. They feature a robust stainless-steel construction that can withstand frequent and rigorous cleaning, with electrical components well insulated for maximum protection during washdown. Another key focus is the avoidance of spaces where food could become trapped, or bacteria develop.

The Proseal GTRe, which is being demonstrated sealing flat board skin packs, is a semi-automatic tray sealer that is perfect for smaller-scale enterprises, which do not require a fully automatic in-line tray sealer, and for the new product development work. Its compact dimensions mean it can fit into the smallest of factory spaces.

The Proseal GT1e also features compact dimensions, enabling it to integrate easily into existing lines or fit into factory areas where space is at a premium. It offers speeds of up to 110 atmospheric packs per minute (PPM) and 40 skin pack PPM on a 5-impression tool.

Equally important, the Proseal team will be eager to explain one of JBT’s most recent acquisitions, Auto Coding Systems (ACS), and their modular software packages for all packaging operations. From sealing, coding, and inspection of the primary pack to case packing, labeling and final pallet labeling, ACS software packages allow for everything both upstream and downstream to be centrally monitored and controlled. Auto Coding Systems’ technologies also help minimize coding and packaging errors, helping to improve overall efficiency. This provides a variety of value-added benefits such as data capture and inspection reporting for line performance assessment and compliance requirements.

Sister company JBT Avure will also be exhibiting at Seafood Expo (stand 384), showcasing its High Pressure Processor (HPP) solutions. On display will be information on the AV-S machinery, the only HPP system designed specifically for the seafood industry. Compared to other methods of meat extraction, the AV-S increases yield in shellfish and crustacean meat separation by up to 80%.