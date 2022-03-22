Halo Top is expanding its line of fruity frozen desserts with brand new Fruit Sorbet pints – the brand's first sorbet option in its frozen line-up. Made with real fruit and fruit juice, with less sugar and calories than leading sorbet brands, Halo Top Fruit Sorbets come in three flavors including Raspberry, Mango and Strawberry. Find the new product on shelves nationwide beginning in May 2022.

“At Halo Top, we're always looking for ways to create new frozen treats that dessert-lovers will love. We heard from our fans that they craved more frozen fruit offerings, but they didn't want the high sugar content of the fruit sorbets on shelves today. Following the release of Fruit Pops last year, our Fruit Sorbets allow fans to treat themselves to a refreshing, delicious dessert they can feel good about eating," said Pete Gargula, Halo Top Brand Manager.