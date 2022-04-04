Reese's is making it easier for consumers to get what they want, when they want and where they want it. New Reese's Pantry Pack is a stackable, portable, organizable, compact package neatly stocked with 25 individually wrapped snack-size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. This convenient package is perfect for stashing, storing, freezing or refrigerating to ensure your Reese's are within arm's reach at any time and in any place.

Digging through your pantry? Searching the unknown corners of your fridge? Tearing through your desk? The days of ripping out your hair to find your favorite snack are over; Reese's Pantry Pack will keep any space organized and full of your favorite delicious sweet and salty treats. With nearly perfect rectangular dimensions, the package is easy to store almost anywhere: pantry, fridge, freezer, drawer marked "office supplies" to throw everyone else off – the possibilities are endless!

"Stack it, pack it, freeze it, organize it – now our fans can create their very own Reese's corner of the pantry, fridge, freezer, desk – you name it," said Bo Jones, Reese's Brand Team Member. "The new Reese's Pantry Pack allows anyone to stash their beloved chocolate and peanut butter (neatly) anywhere they want, making it perfect to grab anytime they want."