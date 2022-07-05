The current plant is operating since 2020 and consists of five electrolyzers with thyssenkrupp nucera’s proprietary BM Single Element technology. With this expansion, the capacity will be more than doubled to an additional 670 metric tons per day NaOH (100%). Completion and commissioning are planned for 2023; the contract size is in the lower double-digit million-euro range. With this investment, Kutch Chemical Industries intends to strengthen its market position and meet the growing demand for basic chemicals in the region and growing internal demand as well. Caustic Soda is essential for a large number of end products, like detergents, soaps and disinfection, as well as used to process raw aluminum for example.

Denis Krude, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera, “thyssenkrupp nucera together with its long-lasting partner thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions India is an expert for system integration of holistic chlorine electrolysis plants catering to each project’s individual needs. With this second project for Kutch Chemical Industries, we are very proud to continue a successful business partnership and support our client on their growth path.” thyssenkrupp nucera’s scope in the chlorine electrolysis business includes the supply and services around engineering, supply of all major plant equipment, supervision of the erection and commissioning activities, training of the operating personnel as well as holistic 360-degree service solutions for the entire lifecycle of a plant. Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd. belongs to the Goyal Group of Industries and is highly experienced in the processes of Chlorination, Nitration, Sulphonation and Dye Intermediate products