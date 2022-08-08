Welcome to Packaging Strategies’ new series with PMMI on the latest trends and issues facing the industry. Our second episode features PMMI experts discussing how to attract new employees and get students interested in manufacturing careers. With tips on early engagement and STEM education, this episode provides tangible actions that employers can take to build a robust pipeline and develop their future workforce.
Participants:
Liz Normandy, Senior Manager, Communications, PMMI (Moderator)
Stephan Girard, Senior Director, Workforce Development, PMMI
Bryan Griffen, Senior Director, Industry Services, PMMI