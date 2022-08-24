itk has a fresh approach to treating skin that will never stop evolving, always delivering unexpected and innovative products - all at an attainable price point. The cruelty-free, efficacious, and straightforward skincare line, inclusive of 15 SKUs for a wide range of skin types and needs, is available in 3,800 Walmart stores nationwide and online on walmart.com. itk is co-created by Brooklyn + Bailey in partnership with Maesa, the beauty incubator. itk's mission is to make sure everyone has access to knowledge so that they can understand what their skin needs and stay "in the know" about products to get them there- because caring for your skin should be as ever-evolving as you.

Best known for their ultra-popular vlogs that have garnered over 1.5 billion views, Brooklyn + Bailey have built a highly engaged, interactive community – who they have let into their world in a real way – from a young age. Winners of People's Choice Awards, a Streamy, a Webby, and the founders of their own mascara product (which was once sold on Ulta.com and in Riley Rose), and fashion line, the sisters are uniquely dedicated to connecting with their followers, and continuously driving innovation. Now, they are offering Walmart shoppers around the country a comprehensive skin care regimen that finally makes premium skincare accessible.

Simplified and informed, itk finally offers clean beauty that is accessible to all. The line offers a range of solutions for all skin needs, day to night, from a Clay Color-changing Mask and Nightly Clarifying Serum to a Milk-to-Foam Cleanser and Prebiotic Gel Moisturizer. All products are vegan, dermatologist tested, jargon-free, plus free from artificial fragrances, sulfates, and parabens.

itk debuts as Gen Z desires and requires that brands connect with them like trusted friends. With a highly collaborative approach, Brooklyn + Bailey have included consumers in the conversation and product development. To conceptualize, formulate and bring the brand to life, they asked their community the question, "What are you looking for in your skincare?" and reviewed nearly 1 million responses, as well as included the itk crew to give real time feedback on R & D.