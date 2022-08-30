When there’s a will, there’s a way. The old saying applies perfectly to the collaboration between international beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack and Shiseido for the Woodacity cap that dresses the new fragrances ‘L’Eau d’Issey Eau & Magnolia’ and ‘L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme Eau & Cedre’. The unique 100% wood bespoke caps resulted from intensive research and development, motivated by its desire to answer Shiseido’s dream: to have mono-material, biobased caps for its fragrance collection.

Two years later, Quadpack’s design and engineering teams brought to life Woodacity, a 100% wood solution that doesn’t have plastic inserts, and, thanks to its unique ‘Solo Push’ rib pattern, can provide a tight closing system to protect the formula. Besides being functional and sustainable, the caps’ design has unparalleled aesthetics.

Both the female fragrance bottle, topped with an elongated cap, and the male version, with a cap resembling a chunk of cedar wood, have a minimalist design, representing a ‘return to essentials’ and echoing the raw nature by which it’s inspired. “We are very proud of the Woodacity® caps we developed for Shiseido. Thanks to our long-term partnership with the brand, which challenged Quadpack to bring this innovation to life, we now have one of our most groundbreaking wooden systems,” says Denisa Stircea, Quadpack’s Wood Category Lead.

Both caps are made in Europe, and their wood is sourced from sustainably-managed European forests.