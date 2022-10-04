The newest robot in the PL-series line, the PL800 features an 800 kg payload capacity. It is ideal for a variety of palletizing applications, layer picking, and other logistical tasks for end-of-line or distribution automation.

Highly reliable, fast axis speeds and acceleration reduce cycle time for increased production throughput. Offering a 3,159 mm horizontal reach and 3,024 mm vertical reach, its large work envelope and robust payload capacity help to efficiently load/unload pallets, easily handling full layers or a variety of containers including boxes, bags, bottles and cases.

The parallel-link structure provides strength, rigidity and stabilization of heavy loads. The T-axis features a 100 mm pass-through to facilitate easy connections to the end-of-arm tool, as well as high allowable moment of inertia to ensure unbalanced loads are handled effectively without compromising speed or performance.

Installation is quick and efficient. A single cable is all that is needed to connect the manipulator to the controller, resulting in easy setup and reduced expenses for maintenance and spare parts inventory. Airlines and cables are routed internally from the base to the end-of-arm tool to maximize reliability, and a cable installation tube facilitates Fieldbus routing to the upper arm and/or gripper.

The PL800 offers an IP54-rated wrist and body as standard and can be floor-mounted. The robot is controlled by the high-performance YRC1000 controller that is built to a global standard and does not require a transformer for input voltages ranging from 380VAC to 480VAC. With a highly compact cabinet (598 W x 490 H x 427 D mm), the YRC1000 uses a lightweight teach pendant with intuitive programming.

The PL800 is available with Yaskawa’s PalletSolver software for fast and easy offline creation of palletizing patterns for virtually any mix of SKUs, enabling faster work cell deployment for even the most complex patterns.