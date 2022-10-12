Keystone Folding Box Co., a designer and manufacturer of paperboard packaging solutions, has completed a two-year, $5 million upgrade to its manufacturing facility in Newark, New Jersey. Comprising several sophisticated new production machines, the infrastructure investment increases the company’s output capacity by approximately 20% while also enhancing efficiency, reducing lead times and improving overall product quality. Keystone Folding Box Co. will be showcasing various paperboard solutions from its portfolio at Pack Expo Booth W-13047, October 23-26 in Chicago.

For Keystone, the new equipment spans the production process from initial infeed to end-of-line quality control. Concerning the former, the company has added a new RMGT 9702 five-color LED UV printing press. With a maximum paper size of 650x965mm and featuring broad heavy stock capabilities, the technologically advanced machine marks Keystone’s fourth printing press.

For post-press operations, Keystone also has added a state-of-the-art die-cutter. Its new Bobst Mastercut 106PER is among the most highly automated and ergonomic die-cutters on the market, delivering fast, uninterrupted production and exceptionally short set-up times while yielding superb finished product quality. Keystone also has incorporated a Bobst Masterfold 75, a servo-driven high-speed folder/gluer with automatic case packing capabilities.

Finally, Keystone has enhanced its quality assurance operations with a customized, high-speed optical inspection system. The setup includes a Chameleon Finishing Systems conveyer with two eye-C 8k cameras that efficiently yet exactingly inspect both sides of printed cartons and wallet cards for correct graphics, color, barcodes and other relevant markers. Equipped with automatic out-of-spec rejection, the system offers zero visual defect capabilities in critical areas.

The upgrades will have an immediate impact on Keystone’s two most popular product series. The company’s Key-Pak Child-Resistant blister card is an attractive solution for both study drug in clinical trials and retail prescription pharmaceutical products. Comprising up to 75% less plastic than bottles or amber vials, Key-Pak has a highest-possible F=1 child-resistance rating while also offering premium senior-friendliness. Its novel, back-side “zipper” design provides for safe, clean, simple removal of each dose, while its broad, flat surface gives ample room for usage instructions or drug information.

Keystone also offers a comprehensive line of secondary blister packages made from recyclable and compostable paperboard. Its Ecoslide Series of blister packs features a safety feature that provides f=1 child-resistance while eliminating the need for two-step “peel/push-through foil,” which many consumers find difficult to open. Including Ecoslide-OTC for over-the counter medicines as well as its signature Ecoslide-RXÒ pack for prescription drugs, the sustainable package platform reduces the amount disposable plastic needed for both peel/push CR blisters or plastic bottles.