Packaging Strategies Editor-in-Chief Kristin Joker stopped by booth #157 at the Knightsbridge Antique Mall in Livonia, Mich., to talk with Gene Manwaring about snack packaging in this episode of Packaging Past. In this video, you’ll get the history behind New Era, Kuehmann’s and Superior potato chips, why the salty snack was packaged in tins and the deposit system prevalent in the 1950s and 1960s.

Have a piece of packaging’s past and want to share it? Have questions that you’d like to get answered? Reach out to Kristin at jokerk@bnpmedia.com.

