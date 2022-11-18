ProMach, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery solutions, announces the appointment of Katie Williar to the position of Marketing Supervisor, Pharma business line. ProMach’s Pharma business line, including the NJM, Pharmaworks and WLS product brands, provides over 150 years of combined expertise to companies around the world. Williar is leading initiatives that promote ProMach’s processing and packaging machinery for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, biopharmaceutical and personal care industries.

“We’re very excited to have Katie take a major role in planning and managing our marketing activities. During her 10 years marketing brands in ProMach’s Labeling & Coding business line, she accumulated an understanding of the packaging machinery industry that’s invaluable,” said Adam Rosenthal, Director of Pharma Marketing at ProMach. “Katie’s marketing background and high level of creativity will guide strategies that help us communicate with our customers and prospective customers and support our continued growth.”

Williar brings 10 years of experience in the marketing of advanced technology for the packaging industry. Most recently, she was Marketing Specialist for several other ProMach brands including ID Technology, EPI, Panther, Greydon and Code Tech. Before that, she was Marketing Coordinator for TBM Brakes and Marketing Coordinator for EPI Labelers, prior to their acquisition by ProMach. Williar holds an associate’s degree in Applied Science, Multimedia/Internet Production from Central Pennsylvania College.

Marketing is an important tool for connecting pharma and nutra manufacturers, as well as contract packers, to the perfect machinery for their unique applications. It is the first step in helping our customers succeed – I’m thrilled to be a part of that endeavor at ProMach Pharma,” said Williar. “Our portfolio of production and packaging line solutions is more robust than ever. In addition to supplying world-class equipment from our dedicated pharma brands, we collaborate with our complementary partners within the ProMach family and the brands we represent to provide complete, fully integrated lines with a single point of contact. Together, we give our customers everything they need.”

Williar is taking responsibility for the role that was previously held by Marla Stallman, who is retiring after 30 years with NJM and ProMach.



