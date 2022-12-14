As part of the brand’s Better Days Promise ESG strategy, Kellogg’s has introduced a more accessible form of packaging for four of its most popular cereals. Packaging for Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Special K Original, Rice Krispies and Crispix will now feature NaviLens technology that allows visually impaired customers to identify and learn more about the cereals when shopping.

NaviLens, a technology created by Neosistec in collaboration with the University of Alicante’s Mobile Vision Research Lab, equips various products with a printed code that can be scanned with a smartphone camera. Once scanned, users are directed toward the product and can learn more about it through the free NaviLens and NaviLens GO apps. The apps provide the customer with listenable information such as the package’s name, size and nutritional content that can be prompted with a simple flick of the wrist.

While Kellogg’s has only implemented this technology on certain cereal boxes to this point, the brand has committed to the use of NaviLens codes in all of its corporate facilities by the end of 2023.

"I'm honored to be able to play a part in making some of Kellogg's most iconic products more accessible, and grateful for my colleagues and our leaders who are helping us create better days for the blind and those with vision loss,” said Kellogg’s Corporate Affairs Team member Bethany Foor.

As someone who suffers from Usher’s Syndrome, a leading cause of deaf-blindness, Foor credits Kellogg’s with creating a work environment “committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Charisse Hughes, chief brand and advanced analytics officer at the Kellogg Company, says Kellogg’s goal is “to think outside the box to ensure our products are accessible to as many people as possible.”

And sometimes, the best way to accomplish that goal is to focus on the box itself.

To learn more about Kellogg’s and its implementation of NaviLens technology, click the following link: https://www.kelloggs.com/en_US/NaviLens.html.