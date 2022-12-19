Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, has worked with FRESH!PACKING to design an innovative cooler bag to protect and transport chilled or frozen goods home by consumers.

The Fresh!Bag outer layer is made entirely from Mondi’s durable kraft paper, replacing the traditionally used unrecyclable, multi-material packaging while improving cooling protection by up to 2.5 times.

Certified as fully recyclable in Europe’s existing paper waste streams, the bag’s cooling element is created using pulp, which is encased in Mondi’s kraft paper. The paper has a high stretchability, allowing easy sewing of the different plies to create a strong bag structure. The bag has a high resistance to tear and can carry large weights and sizes. Extra security and convenience for the consumer is provided by the handle on the Fresh!Bag, which loops within itself easily, forming an open seal.

The bags are durable and can be re-used multiple times by the consumer. Mondi’s kraft paper also provides retailers with good printability for branding and messaging. Fresh!Bag recently won the German packaging award 2022 in the “Functionality & Convenience” category. FRESH!PACKING now aims to launch the bag across Europe.

Alexander Baars, International Sales Manager Speciality Kraft Paper, Mondi, said, “Fresh!Bag provides a genuinely exciting opportunity for retailers; it responds to the consumer demand for more sustainable packaging, while delivering convenience and durability for frozen and chilled goods. Sometimes we need to ask different questions to come up with new solutions – and by working closely with FRESH!PACKING we were able to create this innovative addition for the retail industry.”

Kevin Hendzlik, General Manager & Fresh!Bag Product Manager, FRESH!PACKING, adds, “Mondi trusted in our idea and brought a wealth of additional expertise to the table. While developing Fresh!Bag, the team was able to easily identify the right opportunities and advise us throughout the process, helping us to achieve our sustainability goals of avoiding plastic waste and using material that contributes to a circular economy.”