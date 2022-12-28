Maui Brewing Company recently announced its pledge towards sustainability with a transition to new packaging for all products, not only limited to craft beer but also including Maui Brewing’s Island Sodas, Maui Hard Seltzer, and Kupu Spirits.

The 100% recyclable cardboard cartons are manufactured from sustainably-managed forests in the southeast U.S. and contain up to 15% recycled content. The Coated Natural Kraft (CNK®) paperboard is fully recyclable and designed to stand up to the rigorous packaging conditions associated with beverage products that go in and out of refrigeration.

While the company had begun researching the changeover in 2019, a large capital expenditure was required to procure new equipment, move existing machinery and create new space for the equipment, including a 2-story mezzanine, as well as install and train teammates on operation and maintenance.

“We’re very excited to showcase the new packaging to our fans,” said MBC’s Founder and CEO Garrett Marrero. “We always aim to further our commitment to community and the environment, and the new Maui packaging demonstrates this. Our fans have been asking and we are proud to deliver on our commitment to both sustainability and our investment in Hawaii. I’m also beyond stoked at what our marketing team put together; these look great on the shelves.”

The new packaging has already found placements on shelves at Maui Brewing retail partners.