With more than 20 booths sold in the last 30 days, momentum is building for FTA’s INFOFLEX 2023 as the exhibition is now 85 percent sold and heading to a sold-out show floor.

More than 1,500 package printers/converters, CPCs and members of the industry are expected to attend INFOFLEX 2023. The two-day exhibition takes place April 17-18 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio — located in the heart of the industry and surrounded by hundreds of printers, converters and CPCs within a short driving distance.

The list of recently added companies includes: Nilpeter, JetComp, Mark Andy, Industrial Inkjet, Quantum Ink, Omet Americas, Carey Color, manroland Goss web systems Americas, Fuji Shoko America, IKH-USA, Troika Systems, Vemax and Saueressig North America. They will be among the more than 175 companies bringing a collective 500+ cutting-edge products, services and technologies to the INFOFLEX show floor. And with a show floor that supports all segments of the package printing and converting industry, INFOFLEX 2023 is set to be the largest and most comprehensive North American exhibition of the year.

“The industry is excited about INFOFLEX 2023. No other event gives attendees the opportunity to evaluate flexographic, hybrid and digital technologies all under one roof,” said Jay Kaible, FTA director of membership and business development. “In addition, INFOFLEX enjoys a 95 percent exhibitor satisfaction rating, because of its ability to successfully connect buyer and sellers.”

A small number of booths on the INFOFLEX 2023 show floor are still available. Each turnkey booth includes all the amenities a company needs to effectively drive traffic, network and connect with attendees. Contact Jay Kaible at 631-737-6020 ext. 120 for details. View the current floor plan and up-to-date exhibitor list at infoflex.flexography.org.

INFOFLEX 2023 takes place during FORUM 2023, FTA’s four-day technical conference. Attendees can attend both events—plus an Awards Banquet, the Monday Evening Social and more—with a single registration. Learn more and register to attend at forum.flexography.org.