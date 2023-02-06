Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leader in serving science, has announced enhancements to its SureTect PCR System that will make the workflow for the device more efficient. By streamlining handling and using intuitive software, the company was able to respond to customer demands for making training simple and eradicating human error.

The improvements to Thermo Fisher Scientific’s SureTect PCR, a system that uses ergonomic tools and color-coded plates to detect potential food pathogens, displays the company’s continued commitment to improvement and leadership through innovation.

“Every day, Thermo Fisher’s solutions help our customers protect food supplies – for everyone,” said Jani Holopainen, operations and R&D director, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “That’s why we’re so proud of our innovations to reduce the risk of errors and simplify the workflow. The enhanced SureTect PCR System workflow has been designed from the ground up to be faster and safer than ever before.”

The new features of the enhanced SureTect PCR include streamlined handling, smart instrumentation, and a reduction in human error, and the system has been validated for a wide range of targets and matrices by AFNOR and AOAC.

“Our customers work hard to produce safe food for the world, and our technology helps them do that in the most efficient way possible,” said Nicole Prentice, senior manager, product management, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The Thermo Scientific SureTect PCR System is trusted globally, but accurate results ultimately depend on the precision of the technicians using it. Because we carefully gather feedback from the people who use the system every day, we’ve been able to innovate to enhance and optimize workflows, and to help our customers generate right-first time, every-time results.”

For more information Thermo Fisher Scientific and the SureTect PCR, please visit thermofisher.com/suretect.