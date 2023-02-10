The recyclable paper packaging will be available for a limited time for its four-finger bar in Australia, across Western Australia, South Australia and Northern Territory.

Nestlé will produce more than a quarter of a million KitKat bars wrapped in paper in an exclusive partnership with Coles, a local retailer. The pack has a QR code which people can scan to have their say and give valuable feedback on the new paper packaging.

Packaging experts at Nestlé's Confectionery Research and Development Center in York, U.K., adapted and tested the paper, while scaling it up for use on modified high-speed flow wrapping equipment.



