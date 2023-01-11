One of the world’s most iconic candy products, KitKat, is getting a packaging makeover. The company recently announced that it will be introducing recyclable paper wrappers as part of a new pilot test to explore more sustainable packaging options.

Taking place in Australia, Nestlé is set to produce more than a quarter of a million KitKat bars using recyclable paper packaging that will be available for a limited time as part of an exclusive partnership with Coles, a local retailer with locations all around the continent.

The packaging was developed by experts at Nestlé’s Confectionery Research and Development Center in York, United Kingdom, and it features unique qualities like a QR code that customers can scan and provide their thoughts on the new wrappers.

“The challenge was to find the right paper packaging solution with a high level of barrier properties to adequately protect the chocolate, said Louise Barrett, Head of the Nestlé Confectionery Product Technology Centre. “We had to maintain the perfect balance between the iconic crispy wafer and smooth chocolate that people know and love, whilst at the same time ensuring the packaging is recyclable in the paper stream."

KitKat’s paper packaging pilot test reflects Nestlé’s continued sustainability efforts, as the company has set a goal to reduce the use of virgin plastics in its packaging by a third by 2025.

To learn more about KitKat’s paper packaging, visit:

https://www.nestle.com.au/en/media/news/global-first-kitkat-wrapped-paper-packaging