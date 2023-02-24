Hospeco Brands Group, a US-based, full line manufacturer of cleaning and protection products to serve the janitorial, industrial supply, foodservice, healthcare, and hospitality markets, has announced its purchase of Innocore. Based in Ontario, Canada, Innocore is the maker of Touch Point® and Certainty® Brands premoistened, non-woven, surface and personal wipes and other hand care products. The merger adds to Hospeco’s robust offering of wipes and expands the company’s North American footprint in the wipes market.

Innocore’s products are mainly available in Canada (Certainty Brands) and the United States (Touch Point), and the acquisition will enable Hospeco’s customers to gain access to Innocore’s high-quality formulations while having immediate brand recognition in both countries.

“The addition of Innocore to Hospeco Brands Group provides us with a stronger Canadian infrastructure, which in turn allows us to better support our current Canadian distribution partners,” said Bill Hemann, EVP of Hospeco Brands Group. “As our north-of-the-border distribution shifts to Innocore’s Ontario base, our partners can look forward to reduced lead times, an expanded product offering, and resident support. It’s very exciting.”

Hospeco and Innocore will both continue to operate under their respective names despite the merger, and each company will have access to the full catalog of Hospeco and Innocore products. Innocore’s full management team will continue to manage the business under the Hospeco Brands Group umbrella. Existing customers of both entities will continue to work with the sales and customer service teams to which they are already accustomed.

“Innocore is a perfect addition to our offering,” said Tom Friedl, CEO of the Hospeco Brands Group. “The business has been run with a set of core values that starts with ensuring the employees come first, something we feel is the genesis of Innocore’s incredibly positive customer experience. Certainty and Touch Point wiping solutions immediately become jewels in our product offering.”

“This is an unpassable opportunity to join with a company that shares our values and culture,” said Mark Harvey, president of Innocore. “Hospeco Brands Group already offers one of the broadest lines of general purpose and application-specific non-woven wiping solutions in the industry, and our merger catapults the organization to another plane. Our customers are going to love the breadth and depth of the broader Hospeco Brands Group product mix.”

To learn more about Hospeco Brands Group, please visit www.hospecobrands.com.



