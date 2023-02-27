Tetra Pak, a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company, is proud to announce a return to Natural Products Expo West (2023 edition), which will take place March 7-11 in Anaheim, Calif.

With an expansive worldwide team, deep expertise and a wide network of customers and suppliers, Tetra Pak is dedicated to providing the best packaging and processing solutions, designed to fit a company’s needs. From shelf-stable packaging to state-of-the-art digital printing capabilities, Tetra Pak remains at the forefront of sustainability and innovation.

“Visitors to our booth will be offered inspiration and information on digitally printed carton packaging, shelf-stable technology, our innovation ecosystem, and much more,” says Patty Mathison, VP of business development at Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. “While we are thrilled that many of our current customers will be attending Natural Products Expo West, we are also looking forward to introducing our end-to-end solutions to emerging brands excited to learn about our best-in-class packaging technology.”

Unlock Opportunities with Digital Printing

In keeping with a reputation of innovation leadership in the food and beverage industry, Tetra Pak will be sharing digitally printed cartons of flavored water developed exclusively for Expo West at their booth and sampling station. Attendees will experience Tetra Pak’s digital printing capabilities, which provide product customization, flexibility for limited edition campaigns, heightened consumer engagement, channel promotion and new avenues for collaboration.

Explore Tetra Pak’s Innovation Ecosystem

Designed to help customers navigate the many challenges of bringing a product to market, Tetra Pak invites brands to explore its innovation ecosystem, a suite of offerings that help brands bring innovative new products to market quickly. Tetra Pak can support brands in areas such as branding and design services, market testing, formulation and more. Learn about the different elements of the innovation ecosystem at the exhibitor presented seminar, From Idea to Shelf: New Approaches for Fast-Tracking Innovation, on Thursday, March 9, at 11:00 a.m.

Uncover Shelf-Stable Packaging Trends

Demand for shelf-stable packaging is growing and, as an expert on shelf-stable and aseptic technology, Tetra Pak is leading the charge.

Shelf-stable packaging keeps food safe and flavorful for at least six months without refrigeration or preservatives, which minimizes food waste and emissions. Discover how one package in particular, the Tetra Recart® retortable carton, is fast becoming the modern alternative to cans and jars for storing foods like soups, beans and vegetables, and learn why producers, retailers and e-tailers alike are finding Tetra Recart® to be the smart choice for shelf-stable food.

Join in Tetra Pak’s Commitment to Sustainability

Tetra Pak takes a full value chain approach to sustainability and is always considering the broader impact of business operations on the environment and society. Driven by a vision to make food safe and available everywhere, the company is continually searching for new ways to deliver the sustainable packaging solutions sought after by consumers and brands alike.

For more information, visit Tetra Pak at Expo West 2023 or the company website at www.tetrapakusa.com.

To set up interviews with Tetra Pak at Natural Products Expo West 2023, please contact Leila Belcher at lbelcher@bader-rutter.com or 303-345-1805.



