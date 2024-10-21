Tetra Pak will be showcasing its latest integrated innovations to help customers push boundaries at 2024 PACK EXPO in Chicago, November 3-6, Booth N-6141, in the North Building, McCormick Place Convention Center.

With over 70 years of food production expertise and in-depth knowledge spanning a multitude of categories, Tetra Pak stands ready to help food and beverage manufacturers succeed.

The company will have a team of experts on-site to showcase innovative equipment additions such as the Tetra Pak® A1 1100 Filling Machine and the new Tetra Pak® Direct UHT (Ultra-High Temperature) unit. The company will highlight further capabilities that include full plant solutions, operational efficiency improvements and go-to-market strategies that take an idea to the shelf, all while having a positive impact on the planet.

Experts also will be diving into how Tetra Pak’s participation with organizations such as the Carton Council – a coalition of four leading carton manufacturers in the United States – works with stakeholders across the recycling value chain to develop infrastructure to further increase carton recycling and to educate consumers on how they can recycle their cartons.

Tetra Pak experts will be available to share more about Tetra Pak’s latest innovations to help customers thrive sustainably. To highlight a few:

Jason Pelz, vice president of sustainability, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

Trey Davis, head of government affairs and public affairs, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

Jean-Pierre Berlan, vice president of processing, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

Pedro Gonçalves, vice president of marketing, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

Larine Urbina, vice president of communications, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

Mat Rutz, vice president of contract manufacturing, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

Babitha George, portfolio manager, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

Charles Buckley, food solutions manager, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

Packaging Strategies recently shared Babitha George’s invaluable insights on the industry in our Women in Packaging feature story.

Also, Charles Buckley recently shared with Packaging Strategies his insights on the benefits of enhanced Direct UHT for high-protein beverages.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, on the Processing Innovation Stage, Charles Buckley will be sharing more about the latest in UHT processing advancements and uncovering how these innovations can bolster the competitiveness and adaptability of customer operations.

More information regarding Charles’ presentation can be found here.

For more information about Tetra Pak at PACK EXPO, visit this link.



