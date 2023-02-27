Tecnau, a leading company with a complete product portfolio dedicated to paper handling, monitoring, processing and finishing for the digital printing industry, has announced the opening of Tecnau Automation & Packaging, a new division that will deliver end-to-end solutions in the fields of industrial automation and smart packaging.

Thanks to a recent shift in the complexity of solutions within industrial automation, Tecnau’s new division will focus on integrating a broad spectrum of hardware, software, robotics, and Internet of Things (IoT) within the digital print and packaging industries, where Tecnau plays a major role as a supplier of highly-automated solutions.

“Over the last few years Tecnau has responded to an increased demand to act as a comprehensive solution provider, combining existing products which are typically supplied as stand-alone items, into a single connected process,” said Stefano De Marco, chief executive officer at Tecnau. “Tecnau has the experience and flexibility to integrate systems not only from a mechanical/hardware perspective but also from a software standpoint, with a single point of operation, a seamless control and diagnostic capabilities. In addition, Tecnau has the experience to design and produce missing modules, thus adapting to customer needs for a tailored solution fitting each customer requirement.”

Tecnau’s new division enters the field at a welcome time, as companies around the world are trying to find ways to improve the overall efficiency of the packaging phase, which has become a critical point for many companies’ operations in terms of minimizing time to market. Because packaging includes so many processes such as material loading, wrapping, banding, boxing, document printing and insertion, labeling, and palletizing, it can become a very time-consuming practice. Tecnau’s end-to-end solution, though, is said to help reduce the time needed for this phase of production.

“There are several companies offering well-fitting technical solutions in each segment of the process, but most fall short of delivering an end-to-end solution which fits a specific customer application," continued De Marco. “By choosing a partnership model which leverages on the best of each process solution, plus adding what is missing with our own know-how and experience, we are able to deliver well-fitting, scalable solutions to our customers.”

To learn more about Tecnau’s new division, please visit https://automation.tecnau.com.



