Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, has announced the promotion of Rudy Sanchez to Food Handling Systems Product Manager - Americas. Sanchez will be tasked with managing activities throughout North America and Latin America that support the development, marketing, and sales of Key’s high-performance food handling equipment, including vibratory conveyors, rotary sizing, and grading systems.

“Innovation at Key is driven by the continual state of evolution in the food processing industry and its impact on our customer needs. Rudy’s role is to maintain a dynamic connection with our customers to understand their unique equipment requirements, then leveraging those insights to develop the next generation of Key Technology food handling systems,” said Marco Azzaretti, Senior Director of Marketing - Americas at Key. “Rudy’s technical knowledge, application expertise and intimate familiarity with our customers’ operations is unmatched.”

Sanchez holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Walla Walla University and has been with Key for over 30 years, holding a variety of positions, including in sales, applications engineering, engineering management and product management, in the United States, Europe and Latin America. Most recently, he was Process Systems Development and Sustaining Engineering Manager and, prior to that, Engineering Manager for the EMEIA region.

“Here at Key, we constantly work to add more value to our customers’ operations, whether it’s designing the ideal transfer shaker or developing a challenging new solution design, such as our recently introduced Zephyr, that other equipment suppliers won’t even attempt. Our team provides complete, turnkey processing lines that integrate a combination of Key equipment and third-party systems – all backed by our world-class customer service organization,” said Sanchez. “I’m excited to partner with our customers to improve their production efficiencies and enhance product quality and food safety.”

To learn more about Key Technology, please visit www.key.net.