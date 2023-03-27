MULTIVAC, a leading manufacturer of labeling systems and direct web printers, has announced that its new L 310 Top Wrap/Top Close conveyor belt labeler will be on display at interpack this coming May. A sustainable solution for closing fruit and vegetable trays with a label, the Top Wrap and Top Close labelers offer two high-quality and resource-saving solutions for the closing of fresh produce trays with labels and can both be operated on the one machine.

Both concepts are the ideal choice for fresh products, which do not have to be packed under modified atmosphere or airtight in a vacuum. This means that a label can be used to simply close the tray and label it at the same time in one resource-saving operation, thus meeting the rising demand in this sector for sustainability.

Both labeling solutions provide a strong purchasing incentive thanks to their attractive label and recyclable pack. The self-adhesive labels on a backing material not only offer a large area for customer information and marketing purposes, but they also open up a wide range of possibilities for product presentation in terms of material thickness and label shape.

With Top Wrap, the label ensures that the content cannot fall out of the tray or be removed by the customer. In contrast to ‘full wrap’ labeling, which MULTIVAC has been successfully marketing for several years, the label is only applied to the top and two sides, and not around the complete pack. This saves material and still fulfils its purpose.

“Thanks to a combination of cardboard trays and standard self-adhesive labels made of paper or renewable materials, this produces a plastic-free pack that can be easily and perfectly recycled,” said Michael Reffke, Product Manager for Labeling Technology at MULTIVAC Marking & Inspection.

Top Wrap can also employ film labels made of polypropylene, which allows the product to be visible thanks to a transparent viewing window on the top of the tray.

In the case of Top Close, plastic or cardboard trays with a wide flange, or even round trays, can be closed simply and securely on the top and labeled at the same time. The label only adheres to the flanges of the tray. Thanks to an adhesive-free zone in the middle of the label, the product does not come into contact with the adhesive. Transparent labels also allow the product to be viewed, while ventilation holes ensure proper air circulation.

The trays are automatically labeled on the run, and they are either fed in manually or transferred automatically from an upstream module. When compared with time-consuming, manual packaging solutions, this provides tangible cost savings and a very efficient process.

MULTIVAC will be in Hall 5 at Stand A23 at interpack, taking place from May 4-10 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

To learn more about MULTIVAC, please visit www.multivac.com.